Further stumbling blocks underlined as West Brom look to thrash out deal for prolific EFL ace

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant remains on the radar of West Bromwich Albion, but a deal is far from simple and the structure of any payment looks like being a sticking point.

Manager Carlos Corberan has omitted Grant from both Huddersfield squads so far this season, with his future in West Yorkshire looking extremely uncertain.

It’s noted that West Brom hold a firm interest in signing Grant from the Terriers this summer, but with under a month of the transfer window remaining, there’s been no progress on any deal to take the attacker to the Midlands.

Quiz: 6 of these Huddersfield Town facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Huddersfield Town's record attendance at the John Smith's Stadium was against Manchester City. True or false? True False

As per Yorkshire Live, even when a fee is agreed between West Brom and Huddersfield for Grant, the likelihood is that the structure of any deal will be a further sticking point.

This report does claim that some sources are suggesting a fee has already been agreed, but that remains unclear at this stage.

Grant bagged 19 goals and registered four assists for Town last season in the Championship, despite the side struggling towards the foot of the table.

Corberan opted to leave Grant out of his side in the opening fixtures of the League Cup and Championship, with Town suffering back-to-back defeats against Rochdale and Norwich City.

The Verdict

The saga surrounding Grant is proving to be a bit of a distraction for Huddersfield at the moment.

He’s their main man and the fact he’s not featuring due to this ongoing speculation is giving Corberan a bit of a headache.

Whatever the outcome, it needs resolving as soon as possible for the sake of all parties involved.

However, that doesn’t feel like it’s going to happen.

Thoughts? Let us know!