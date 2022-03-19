Further Sheffield United transfer update emerges on 28-year-old amid previous Birmingham City interest

Sheffield United trialist Andre Wisdom will be told whether he has a future at Bramall Lane following the conclusion of the international break, as per a report from The Star.

The 28-year-old is currently training with Paul Heckingbottom’s men following a stint at Championship rivals Birmingham City, with both sides currently in need of more depth at centre-back as both look to adopt their usual systems with three at the back.

However, the Blues’ boss Lee Bowyer believes he isn’t at the right fitness levels to be playing second-tier football just yet, though he didn’t exactly send the defender packing with the ex-Derby man not turning up to training as expected this week.

Instead, he linked up with the Blades and this arrival could come at the right time for United who are currently without the services of Chris Basham and Brentford loanee Charlie Goode.

Although John Egan and Jack Robinson are still at Heckingbottom’s disposal, depth in this position aside from the trio is non-existent with Ben Davies missing their last match against Blackpool and youngster Kyron Gordon being forced to step up to the plate.

Wisdom would arguably be a real asset to the Blades today as they face local rivals Barnsley this lunchtime – but as per a report from the Sheffield Star – a decision won’t be made regarding the 28-year-old until after the international break. The defender has been made aware of this stance.

The Verdict:

The international break has come at the right time for Heckingbottom’s men who currently look depleted at the back and need as many defenders rested and recovered as possible in their quest to secure a top-six spot at the end of this term.

It’s not as if they could easily switch to a back four either. Slavisa Jokanovic’s tenure showed how much they struggled to adapt to a flat back four, though it could also be argued that the Serbian’s general playing style also caused issues and not just the formation.

Nonetheless, Egan has been playing in a back three consistently for a number of years and sticking with three central defenders will help to get the very best out of him.

He may just be one player – but the Republic of Ireland international’s performance levels will be crucial to United’s cause and their quest for promotion considering his importance.

In fairness to the Blades, they did move to secure the services of Goode in January but it’s clear they needed at least one more player in central defence to cover for injuries and prevent the situation they are currently in.

Giving young players a chance is important – but they would ideally be given that opportunity in matches where there’s less on the line or when the game is safe. Gordon hasn’t had that luxury.