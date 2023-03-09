Further Sheffield United takeover update emerges involving Dozy Mmobuosi

Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi is no closer to sealing a takeover deal for Sheffield United despite the fact he appeared at the Blades’ clash against Reading on Tuesday evening, according to The Star.

This saga has been dragging on for some time now, although there did seem to be promising signs when it was reported by the same outlet that current owner Prince Abdullah and Mmobuosi had held “constructive talks” in recent days.

The report also revealed that the latter had provided more information to the EFL about his attempted takeover of the South Yorkshire outfit, including the business plan he intends to utilise if he’s successful in his quest to seal this deal.

The Daily Mail believe he has already injected money into the Blades to help with the costs of running the club, though concerning reports did emerge about the stock market value fall of his company Tingo and County Court Judgements against him.

The CCJs issue has now been resolved according to The Star and with that in mind, it looked as though he was getting closer to getting clearance from the EFL.

However, it’s now been reported that a deal hasn’t advanced in “recent weeks” with the EFL yet to provide the green light for Mmobuosi to take control of United.

The Verdict:

The Blades’ supporters will be incredibly frustrated with the lack of progress and understandably so – because they want certainty regarding their future so they can devote their focus to on-field matters.

This stability could be crucial for the Blades in their quest to win automatic promotion, even though they have done reasonably well regardless of off-field noise.

A takeover could also allow Heckingbottom to ramp up his preparations ahead of what could be a crucial summer regardless of which division they are in, with this planning being especially important if they do go on to secure a return to the Premier League.

But the EFL also needs to make sure that the businessman is the right person to take United forward because it could be nothing short of catastrophic for the South Yorkshire outfit if he doesn’t turn out to be a suitable fit.

Concerning reports surrounding him may have only increased the EFL’s scrutiny, so it comes as no shock that this potential takeover is taking a reasonably long time to complete.