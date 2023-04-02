Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover attempt of Sheffield United still hasn't progressed as much in "recent times" as many supporters would have hoped for, according to an update from The Star.

The Nigerian businessman has held talks with the EFL in an attempt to resolve any issues and get the green light to take control of the Blades quicker, though his efforts haven't paid dividends so far.

And the same report has claimed that Mmobuosi has held further talks with current owner Prince Abdullah, with a £115m bid believed to have been accepted by the latter who has seemingly been open to a sale for some time with Henry Mauriss previously having an offer accepted too before his deal collapsed.

What did Dozy Mmobuosi say on his Tingo call?

Mmobuosi held an investor call for Tingo recently and was quizzed on his takeover bid, with the businessman discussing his passion for football and his desperation to be the first black person to own a Premier League club.

Yesterday's results will have boosted the Blades' chance of securing their spot in the top two with United securing a 1-0 away victory at Norwich City and promotion rivals Middlesbrough suffering a 4-2 loss against relegation battlers Huddersfield Town.

This has opened up a six-point gap between the two with United also having a game in hand, with Mmobuosi now looking likely to achieve this ambition of being a black owner of an English top-tier club if he gets the green light from the EFL.

On that subject, he said: "I hope to be in a position to announce positive news very soon."

If this update is anything to go by though, it seems as though he may be waiting a while longer before he gets the opportunity to put his stamp on the Blades.

Should Sheffield United's supporters be worried?

There had previously been reports that the Blades were implementing cost-cutting measures in their attempts to fend off administration, though these claims were dismissed by CEO Stephen Bettis.

This update from Bettis was extremely good news because administration would have meant a 12-point deduction for United, something that would have damaged their hopes of finishing in the automatic promotion zone.

However, The Star has reported that the financial situation at Bramall Lane is "delicate" and this is the reason why they need a new owner to come in, something that will give them a better chance of keeping their place in the Premier League.

Although they would have more money to spend in the top flight, Prince Abdullah probably won't be splashing the cash considering their financial situation and the fact they may come straight back down, so Mmobuosi or an alternative investor or group of investors would be ideal.

The EFL need to ensure Mmobuosi is a fit and proper individual to take charge though and this is why United's supporters shouldn't be too worried - because he will either be given the green light after being vetted properly or be banned from taking control.

If the latter happens, it will have happened for a reason.

A new owner would be ideal regardless of which division they are in next season though, so you can understand why supporters may be concerned about this takeover saga dragging on.