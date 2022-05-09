Further revelation emerges involving Derby County and Mike Ashley after fresh takeover bid report

Derby County’s administrators still aren’t talking to Mike Ashley at this stage despite Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid of the club hitting a major barrier, according to a Twitter update from Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

US businessman Kirchner was chosen as the Rams’ preferred bidder in the early stages of April, potentially over Ashley, and was thought to be closing in on sealing a takeover of the East Midlands side who are still in administration at this stage.

With other obstacles including a dispute with league rivals Middlesbrough now out of the way, the pathway looked set to be cleared for a deal to materialise, but Pride Park is proving to be a key sticking point at the moment.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Mel Morris wants a £20m fee for the second-tier side’s home patch, but Kirchner had previously refused to deal with him and was looking at potentially taking the club away from Pride Park for the time being.

However, talks between the two have taken place and there are also whispers that local business people are looking at purchasing the ground in a bid to save the club.

Time and money is running out though, but despite this, administrators have their full focus on their current preferred bidder and are not engaging in talks with former Newcastle United owner Ashley as things stand despite an offer still being on the table.

It was reported by The Telegraph yesterday that the latter was preparing a fresh offer for the Rams

The Verdict:

This is a difficult situation for the administrators because they will want to put all of their effort into Kirchner who has come so close to taking the reins at Pride Park but has stumbled at the last hurdle.

Despite this, there’s a real chance of this deal still materialising with the American still in the race to purchase the Rams, though a resolution may need to be found quickly if he is to take control of the relegated side.

Having a backup plan in Ashley would be a good idea and engaging with him could provide a lifeline for them – but it remains to be seen how long they can operate for without ticket revenue they have generated throughout this season.

This is a worry because a takeover deal from Ashley may not get sorted in time because of the fact money is running out, though they do need to have as many options as possible in a bid to ensure the club remains afloat.

It remains to be seen how Kirchner would react if discussions with Ashley did take place, although the administrators are well within their rights to talk to other parties with the former’s period of exclusivity expiring last weekend.