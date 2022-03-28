Further reports emerge linking Leeds United with player thriving at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest loanee James Garner is continuing to attract interest from Leeds United heading into the summer.

Garner has made 51 league appearances for Forest across two loan spells in the EFL, including 31 this season as Steve Cooper’s side push on for play-off football.

The Man United loanee has scored three goals and registered four assists, with the 21-year-old continuing to thrive and develop into one of the Championship’s top midfielders.

Recently, The Sun credited both Leeds and Southampton with an interest in Garner ahead of 2022/23.

That claim linking Leeds with a move for Garner has been backed up by Phil Hay, too, with The Athletic journalist outlining how he’s been told about the interest from Elland Road.

He wrote: “It’ll be interesting to see who Leeds target. James Garner, the Manchester United midfielder who’s on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship and having a very good year, is someone I’ve heard mentioned recently.”

Garner has managed seven appearances for Man United’s first-team, but it’s out on loan where he’s really thrived.

An initial spell with Watford brought 20 appearances in the Championship last season, before he moved on to thrive with Forest over the last 18 months.

He’s scored seven goals across two loan spells at the City Ground.

The Verdict

Garner has been superb for Forest over the course of the last 18 months.

He’s continued to get better and better, with Steve Cooper clearly bringing a new level out of the midfielder.

The 21-year-old’s performances in Forest’s run to the FA Cup quarter-finals were superb, with Forest looking good against Premier League opposition.

That bodes well for his prospects of stepping up into the division next season, whether that’s with Man United, Forest or even Leeds, given their apparent interest is genuine.

He’d be a great fit at Elland Road, but that’s also true of most clubs given Garner’s trajectory.

