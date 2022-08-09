Further Reading FC transfer update revealed on Naby Sarr after Huddersfield Town summer exit

Reading are now “very hopeful” of finalising a deal for free agent Naby Sarr before the weekend, according to yesterday evening’s Twitter update from journalist Jonathan Low.

The 28-year-old played a positive part for Huddersfield Town during their promotion-chasing 2021/22 campaign even though he was only a semi-regular figure for the Terriers – but was released on the expiration of his contract this summer.

Paul Ince’s side’s interest in the defender first emerged during the early stages of last month with Birmingham City and Kaiserslautern also believed to have been keeping tabs on his situation – and it looked as though the West Midlands outfit had the advantage over the Royals with no strict business plan needing to be abided by at St Andrew’s.

However, towards the latter stages of July, it was revealed that the Berkshire outfit had tied up a deal for the Frenchman, subject to approval by the EFL.

With this deal being delayed, journalist Courtney Friday reported last week that the Royals were in need of offloading a high earner before bringing him in, though that may prove to be a difficult task with George Puscas remaining at the club and Liam Moore being ruled out of action.

Despite this, reporter Low believes the club are hopeful of finally sealing this deal, with the Berkshire side desperately needing another addition in central defence to bolster their backline.

The Verdict:

Until the deal is formally announced, many of the second-tier side’s supporters will be restless because they know how crucial this signing could be to their survival hopes after their defensive woes last season.

Sarr may have been part of a defence that finished in 20th position at the end of the 2020/21 campaign – but his performances last term have shown he could be a real asset for Ince’s men.

At this stage, it would probably make sense to have the 28-year-old in the middle of a back three with Tom Holmes on the right and Tom McIntyre on the left, with the latter duo suiting their current roles.

A decision will need to be made when Sam Hutchinson and Scott Dann return though – and that will create a good dilemma for former England international Ince who has often had the problem of not having enough options as opposed to too many.

Having these extra options will be important though – because it will allow them to have one or two injuries in this department and ensure that Andy Yiadom can remain on the right-hand side.