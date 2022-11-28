Further QPR blow expected as trio set to join Michael Beale at Rangers

QPR head coach Michael Beale is currently at the training ground of Scottish giants Rangers to seal his switch back to Ibrox as their new boss, and he’s also set to deliver his current club a further blow.

After less than six months in charge at Loftus Road, Beale is heading back to the club where he was assistant manager between 2018 and 2021, where he teamed up with Steven Gerrard to win the Scottish Premiership title in his final full season.

Since becoming a number one for the very first time though earlier this year with the R’s, Beale has attracted considerable attention and only last month turned down the vacancy at Premier League outfit Wolves.

However, the allure of a return back to Glasgow has seemingly been too much to turn down, and he’s also on the verge of delivering another blow to the Hoops by taking three backroom staff with him.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, both Neil Banfield and Harry Watling will join him at Ibrox as assistant coaches.

60-year-old Banfield has spent most of his off-field career at Arsenal, initially managing the Gunners academy and then their reserves before stepping up as a first-team coach in 2012 – he left in 2018 and a year later arrived at QPR.

Watling meanwhile joined QPR just one month after Beale did, having spent his early career coaching at the academies of Chelsea, Millwall and West Ham.

The 33-year-old managed American outfit Hartford Athletic for over a year before returning to England, and his impact has been that significant that Beale wants to take him north of the border with him.

And in a further update, another assistant coach in Damian Matthew will go with him as well.

Matthew made the move from Millwall’s academy, which he only joined in January of this year, to be Beale’s assistant at QPR in the summer, and he will now follow him all the way to Glasgow.

The Verdict

With Beale heading to Ibrox, the last thing that QPR would need is for three important coaches to be heading with him.

But if Rangers meet the compensation figures or asking price then there’s not much that the hierarchy at Loftus Road can do about it.

The impending departures of Banfield, Matthew and Watling along with Beale are going to leave QPR with hardly any staff left in place, so a quick replacement is going to be needed with football back on the agenda in less than two weeks time.

It’s important though that QPR get the right man in place – form did dip in the final few weeks of Beale’s time at the club and whoever his replacement is needs to start getting things right on the pitch again or else they will start to fall down the Championship table.