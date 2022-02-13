Further potential Reading FC turmoil on the horizon amid possible Derby County legal battle

Championship side Derby County could make a legal claim against league rivals Reading the Rams are relegated and the Royals finish above them, as per a report from The Sun.

The Rams are the subject of two legal claims themselves with Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers feeling as though they have been the victims of Derby’s past financial misdemeanours as they breached the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

A resolution has now been reached between the Boro and the East Midlands outfit following talks between the former’s owner Steve Gibson and ex-shareholder of the latter Mel Morris.

However, Derby could now be weighing up a claim of their own according to The Sun, with second-tier outfit Reading also breaching financial rules this season and have been charged by the EFL because of this.

Back in November, it was announced the Royals had been sanctioned with a six-point deduction with six more suspended, a reasonably small total compared to the Rams’ 21 which looked set to relegated Wayne Rooney’s men, though they have fought back and have now given themselves a real chance of remaining afloat in the division.

12 of those points were deducted in September due to the Rams’ administration – and a further nine came in November for their own financial breach.

As per The Sun, they are now preparing to launch a legal battle of their own if the Royals escape and they are relegated – and will use the argument that they were punished more severely than their second-tier counterparts in terms of a points sanction.

Rooney’s men currently sit four points adrift of the Royals, who are currently sitting just above the drop zone as things stand.

The Verdict:

Having battles in court isn’t exactly what football should be about, so a resolution is desperately needed to stop things like this from happening in the future.

The likes of Boro and Wycombe may be within their rights to question Derby, but punishments for financial breaches need to be handed out quicker or overspending needs to be prevented altogether with wage and transfer budget caps set by the governing bodies.

This could be difficult to implement because many would argue a wage cap could prevent sides in the Championship from competing with the top tier for signings and may even end up creating a bigger gulf between the two divisions.

But a proposal does need to be devised – because English football will be destroyed if legal battles end up dominating the game – something all parties will want to avoid as they look to focus on what’s happening on the pitch.

Recent battles have set a precedent for other sides to follow though and after being the victims themselves, you can’t exactly blame the East Midlands side for wanting to strike back.