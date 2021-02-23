Further off-field Sunderland developments shared following takeover

Sunderland’s shake-up at boardroom level has continued today, with new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus officially confirmed as a director.

There is a real optimism surrounding the Stadium of Light after the 23-year-old billionaire finally completed his purchase of the League One side from Stewart Donald.

And, he has wasted little time in making his own mark on the club, as it was revealed that Donald and Jim Rodwell had both resigned as directors.

Further updates came this afternoon from Companies House, as shared by reporter Mark Donnelly, as he confirmed that Louis-Dreyfus is now confirmed as a director, along with Igor Levin and Patrick Treuer. The latter has been involved with the Louis-Dreyfus family as the Chief Financial Officer of the group.

Whilst this was to be expected, it should prevent any speculation about who may come into the club moving forward.

Therefore, the focus on all connected to the Black Cats will be on trying to win promotion back to the Championship. Lee Johnson’s side are currently sixth in the third tier, after a decent run of form under the new boss.

The verdict

These are very exciting times for Sunderland fans, as Louis-Dreyfus has come in with a clear plan and he is already making some big decisions.

He has already made changes to the data recruitment side of the club, and he is now bringing in his own people as directors.

This was to be expected, but the new owner deserves credit for acting swiftly, with the fans looking forward to what the future holds after a tough few years.

