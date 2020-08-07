Further off-field Bristol City departure revealed

Bristol City have sacked Jamie McAllister, as plans at Ashton Gate continue to shape following the departure of Lee Johnson.

Johnson and the Robins parted company last month following a defeat to Cardiff City in the Championship, with Bristol City’s play-off hopes drifting away quickly following the restart in June.

A successor is yet to be appointed, but the Robins are clearing space within their coaching team still, with McAllister – Johnson’s ex-right hand man – moving on.

As per Bristol Live, McAllister has now left the club, despite rumours that he might have been part of the coaching set-up had Dean Holden been appointed as Johnson’s successor.

Holden took charge of Bristol City on the back of Johnson’s dismissal, with the 40-year-old overseeing an upturn in results, although it wasn’t enough to get the Robins challenging for the play-off places.

Whether Holden lands the permanent job at Ashton Gate remains to be seen, with this Bristol Live report suggesting that no announcement on the club’s appointment will come before the weekend.

The new Championship season will begin next month, with Bristol City looking to free themselves of their ‘nearly men’ tag and crack the play-offs.

The Verdict

McAllister was Johnson’s trusted assistant, but there’s a new era on the horizon at Ashton Gate.

Even if it is an internal appointment like Holden, he’s still going to want to put his own spin on the set-up at the club, which McAllister might not fit into.

Ultimately, when a head-coach goes, it is often best his assistant follows.

