Further Nottingham Forest transfer blow emerges on 15-cap international after Kalimuendo rejection

Serie A side Fiorentina have put themselves in pole position to land Salernitana forward Milan Djuric, according to an update from sportitalia (via Inside Futbol).

The 32-year-old looks set to depart his current side on the expiration of his contract despite managing to secure their survival in the Italian top tier, ending a four-year stay at the Arechi Stadium.

Recording five goals and five assists in 33 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, his goalscoring contributions played a part in keeping his current side afloat as he managed to make the step up from Serie B seamlessly.

With this, it’s perhaps no surprise that Nottingham Forest are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move for the experienced striker along with Premier League rivals Brentford, who are also interested in luring him to England again.

He previous endured a spell at Championship side Bristol City between 2017 and 2018, performing reasonably well during his time at Ashton Gate but only remaining there for 18 months.

And that could be the only time he spends in England during his playing career, with a previous report explaining that Djuric is keen to remain with his current club.

But a latest update from sportitalia has revealed that Fiorentina are currently leading the race to secure his services, providing the Bosnian with the opportunity to remain in his current nation and providing another blow to Steve Cooper’s side after they were reportedly rejected by PSG’s Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The Verdict:

This shouldn’t come as too much of a blow to Forest who should have plenty of irons in the fire in terms of forwards considering the lack of options they have in this area, with Keinan Davis returning to Aston Villa.

Lewis Grabban isn’t certain to remain at the club either, so a new striker or two should be at the top of the agenda with Cooper opting to play two up top regularly.

They failed to get a much-needed forward over the line before the start of the 2021/22 campaign and never fully addressed this area during last summer’s window, but things look different off the pitch under Cooper now and you would certainly back him to move quickly to bring in a few additions before the new season starts.

Djuric wasn’t the most prolific last term anyway, so he was unlikely to be one of their top targets, though he may have been a useful addition on a free transfer considering the other areas they need to address.

They are reportedly ready to break their transfer record on Djed Spence and may want to spend big on other players too, so you can understand like a free agent like Djuric would be on their radar.