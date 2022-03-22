Further Newcastle United transfer update provided on EFL star

Premier League side Newcastle United are ramping up preparations as they look set to make an offer for AFC Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly, according to the Daily Express.

The 23-year-old has been an integral figure for the Cherries once again this term, making 31 league appearances and stepping in numerous times as captain after establishing himself as a real leader both on and off the pitch.

Remaining loyal to the cause at the Vitality Stadium last summer despite their failure to get promoted, his patience looks set to be rewarded with automatic promotion now looking likely under the stewardship of Scott Parker.

The south-coast club shouldn’t be breathing a sigh of relief just yet though, because the Magpies are currently weighing up a £12m move for the centre-back with Eddie Howe keen to bring his former centre-back to St James’ Park.

Details weren’t given on how long the 23-year-old’s contract was when he signed on at the Vitality Stadium back in 2019, but considering how important he is to the Cherries, they may demand a lot more for his services and the Daily Express are now reporting that his current deal doesn’t expire until 2024.

Howe’s men are likely to be able to afford him regardless of that though, with the top-tier side’s takeover in October looking set to transform the club from relegation contenders to European competitors if all goes to plan.

The Verdict:

Considering his age and ability, it’s no surprise to see Newcastle target the centre-back and because Howe has worked with him before, that should allow him to slot in seamlessly into the Magpies’ first team.

The one main problem that Kelly faces, along with other EFL stars who are on the Tyneside outfit’s radar, is the fact Newcastle will probably have a very busy window and this will leave Kelly with little idea of how much football he is going to play if he makes the move up north.

This is why he might be best-served remaining in the south for now as he looks to maximise his game time – because he’s at the delicate stage of his career where he will only improve by gaining as many minutes on the pitch as possible.

So regardless of who they have at their disposal now, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar already looking as though they could give the Englishman a run for his money without further additions, things could change more.

Ciaran Clark’s time at St James’ Park could be up in the summer and this would open up a spot for the Bournemouth man – but game time has to be prioritised above everything else.