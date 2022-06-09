Further Mike Ashley revelation emerges amid Derby County takeover uncertainty

Different parties that are unconnected to Derby County are now attempting to contact Mike Ashley and his team regarding a potential takeover deal after seeing Chris Kirchner’s agreement hit a barrier, according to Derbyshire Live.

The American’s deal is currently being delayed by anti money laundering checks according to journalist Alan Nixon – and this delay has led to panic from many with BBC Sport even reporting that his bid to take control of the East Midlands outfit was at risk of collapsing.

First named preferred bidder in the early stages of April, a takeover was expected to go through by now after all other foreseeable hurdles were overcome, but this latest development has caused more worry with the new season starting in under two months.

However, Kirchner is still confident of sealing this agreement despite reports last night that his period of exclusivity was set to be ended with ex-Newcastle United owner Ashley able to swoop if that did materialise.

He is still reportedly keen on the Rams despite being sidelined by their administrators, with the 57-year-old interested in buying a new club after selling his stake in the Magpies in October.

And according to Derbyshire Live, moves are being made by unidentified parties to try and get the Englishman to step in if Kirchner’s bid collapses as they look to give Wayne Rooney’s side the best chance of remaining afloat.

The Verdict:

Having Ashley as a security blanket would be ideal and this is why it may be wise to remove the period of exclusivity so the club’s administrators can keep their options open.

That move may make Kirchner unhappy – but the club has to come before anyone else and this is the reason why Ashley should be given the opportunity to make his own approach – because that could help to save the club.

The 57-year-old may have endured a turbulent time at St James’ Park – but he kept the club afloat throughout his tenure and may help to provide the stability that’s currently needed at Pride Park.

Communication will be key though – because if the administrators can fully explain their reasons to Kirchner for potentially allowing Ashley to make his own bid for the club – that could keep the US businessman reasonably happy and that can only help to maximise the chances of his takeover deal going through.

The fact this period of exclusivity remains though could be a good sign and though there are some pessimistic reports about, reporter Nixon’s calmness has provided real hope and this is why Derby supporters shouldn’t be too down just yet.