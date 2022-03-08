Further Middlesbrough transfer valuation claim made on 21-year-old after Fabrizio Romano update

Championship side Middlesbrough will be holding out for more than £15m for the services of Djed Spence after seeing the full-back generate widespread interest in recent months, according to the Northern Echo.

The 21-year-old was previously left out in the cold at the Riverside Stadium in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign and was loaned out to second-tier rivals Nottingham Forest, where the talented wide player has thrived.

With Spence proving to be a real threat going forward, both as a wing-back and a more defensive full-back, this has placed several teams across Europe on high alert as they potentially look to lure him away from Teesside on a permanent basis in the summer.

Premier League quintet Arsenal, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are all thought to be monitoring his situation at the City Ground ahead of a potential move in the summer, with current side Forest striking a deal with Boro back in January to ensure the 21-year-old remains in the East Midlands for the remainder of the campaign.

Sides around Europe including Bayern Munich are also thought to be keeping tabs on him though, with journalist Fabrizio Romano stating that Chris Wilder’s side would be demanding a fee in the region of €12m-14m and Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg stating a €10m-15m offer could be enough to seal the deal.

However, the Northern Echo are now reporting that the Championship club will be looking to push clubs for more than £15m in sterling considering how much interest there is likely to be when the next transfer window opens.

The Verdict:

Spence has been a real shining light this season and considering his contract doesn’t run out until 2024 at his parent club, it would almost be mad for the Teesside outfit to accept a cut-price deal for the 21-year-old unless they have a considerable sell-on clause.

Even then, if he’s sold to a top-tier giant, he could stay there for many years to come so there’s no guarantee they would make a huge amount of money for him in the future.

If he is to go, having both a sizeable offer up front and a sell-on clause should be a non-negotiable considering how much of a talent he is, and they should push for the best deal possible despite the emergence of Isaiah Jones.

Jones’ form this season will potentially allow Boro to seriously consider cashing in on him, potentially an ideal time to sell him considering he has two years left on his current terms when the summer comes along.

As soon as his contract reaches the point where it’s due to expire in 18 months, his value will depreciate and this is why the second-tier side may regret not letting him go in the summer if they reject all bids.