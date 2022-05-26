Further light shed on Blackburn contract situation as Middlesbrough and West Brom circle

Finances are reportedly not a barrier to a new deal between Blackburn Rovers and out-of-contract captain Darragh Lenihan amid links to Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old has amassed more than 250 appearances since coming through the Rovers academy system and has been a regular fixture for the North West club since their return to the Championship.

But his contract expires this summer so with Tony Mowbray gone and Boro and West Brom said to be interested (Alan Nixon via Patreon), there is understandable concern amongst the fanbase that they could lose their captain.

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph has shed light onto the situation and revealed that finances are not a barrier to a new deal with Blackburn.

However, it is understood that the defender wants reassurance that the club can match his ambitions and the appointment of Mowbray’s replacement, which is still yet to happen, will likely be central to that.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, and ex-Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke are among the names to be linked with the Rovers job so far.

The Verdict

This is good news from a Blackburn perspective.

Previous reports have indicated that Lenihan was keen to join Boro if they could match his £1m contract demands but it seems that financially a new deal at Ewood Park is viable.

It’s about whether the North West club can match his ambitions, which will surely be to launch another promotion push next season.

That will be tough given Joe Rothwell is also out of contract and Ben Brereton Diaz could be sold but the appointment of Mowbray’s replacement should offer some insight into Rovers’ approach.

If they opt for a manager likely to build a longer-term project rather than someone with experience winning promotion to the Premier League, it may indicate that they’re opting for long-term sustainability over short-term success.