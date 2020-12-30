Further interest emerges in Nottingham Forest man ahead of January transfer window

Nottingham Forest forward Miguel Angel Guerrero is wanted by former club Sporting Gijon on loan as he looks to secure a move away in the transfer window.

The 30-year-old only joined the Reds in the summer, but he has struggled to make a positive impact at the City Ground, featuring in just nine games and failing to get a goal.

Therefore, there have been claims that a switch could be on the cards in the New Year, with Greek outfit Aris thought to be keen on Guerrero.

And, reports from Spain today have revealed that Sporting Gijon are also monitoring the ex-Olympiacos man, who spent four years with the Spanish side earlier in his career.

Guerrero enjoyed a successful period with the club as well, notably scoring 11 goals as they won promotion to La Liga in 2015.

However, the update does state that Gijon will have to sort some outgoings before they can agree terms with Forest over a potential loan, which would be until the end of the current season.

The verdict

Forest have a huge squad, so they desperately need to shift unwanted players on in the next few windows and Guerrero certainly falls into that category.

Obviously, a loan wouldn’t be ideal, but it would reduce the wage bill temporarily and if he impresses, it could lead to a permanent transfer.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it seems inevitable that Guerrero will be one of many outgoing at the City Ground.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.