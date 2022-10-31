Further Hull City managerial update emerges ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali met up with Liam Rosenior yesterday as the duo attempted to negotiate a deal in the Tigers’ quest to name a permanent successor for Shota Arveladze, according to Hull Live.

The same report also states that Rosenior is expected to be at tomorrow evening’s game against Middlesbrough with the former full-back seemingly close to being named the East Yorkshire outfit’s new boss.

However, he isn’t expected to take charge of that match against Michael Carrick’s side and with that, caretaker boss Andy Dawson gets the chance to manage the Tigers for one final time during this caretaker spell before handing over the reins to the ex-Derby County manager.

It’s hoped he could take training on Thursday with his new side, giving him a chance to implement his ideas before the travel to London to face Millwall at the weekend, with the Lions looking to bounce back against Birmingham City and the Tigers following their disappointing defeat against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Hull, meanwhile, will be glad to bring their managerial recruitment process to an end after sacking Arveladze way back in the latter stages of September.

And this latest development on Rosenior’s situation could mean he’s officially named as the club’s new manager later on this week – but he may only be able to take training on Thursday if further negotiations go smoothly.

The Verdict:

It’s good that Rosenior will have the opportunity to see his likely new side in person when he comes to the MKM Stadium tomorrow evening – because it could give him a better idea of where the Tigers are currently at.

Recent wins have meant the side are in a better position than they could have been – but there’s every chance they could fall back into the relegation mix again so they will need to put together a decent set of results before the World Cup break to make their situation better.

Psychologically, having a decent tally of points on the board before the big interval means they won’t overthink their league position and positivity will only go on to help Rosenior.

In fairness to the former full-back, he has faced much tougher situations at Derby and this is one reason why some people will be expecting him to hit the ground running and be a success in Yorkshire.

However, it may take time for him to put his stamp on the first-team squad and this is why it would be ideal to have him in place as soon as possible.