Huddersfield Town's season on the pitch has not quite gone to plan.

Having narrowly missed out on Premier League football in the Championship play-off final last season, with some key decisions going against them that day, things have been far more of a struggle this campaign.

Losing key players and boss Carlos Corberan last summer was never going to be easy, but the Terriers have found it particularly difficult.

Indeed, in Neil Warnock, the club are onto their third boss of the season, and with the club currently sitting 22nd in the Championship, the experienced manager faces a big task in trying to get the club out of the bottom three.

The club's future off the field does look secure for now, though, with a press release on Friday confirming that they had exchanged contracts with a North American group for a 100% sale of the team.

Further details regarding that takeover have now emerged.

Further takeover details emerge

Indeed, today it has been reported that American-based British man Phil Rawlins is set for a key role at the club.

That is according to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who reports that the former owner and founder of the Orlando City MLS outfit is in business with the takeover deal broker Gary Mellor.

Rawlins has previously been a director at Stoke City, Nixon reports, and is also a shareholder in Scottish side Falkirk.

Rest of the season

The takeover is now subject, as Huddersfield Town themselves put it, to 'legislative and governance procedures' and the club have said they will provide further information on the takeover once these procedures have been completed.

Interestingly, as part of the deal, current club chairman Dean Hoyle will reportedly write off around £40 million worth of debt that he is owed by the club to avoid them going into administration, which would result in an automatic 12-point deduction and seal their fate this season.

Hoyle, too, is set to continue to fund the club until the end of the campaign, to the tune of £6 million according to the same report as above.

The club's new owners are expected to repay this money when their takeover is complete, though.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen what key role Phil Rawlins takes up in the aftermath of this takeover news.

I'm sure all will become clearer in the coming weeks, though.

What is good, however, is that the club's battle is once again solely on the pitch as opposed to orff it.

If this takeover prevents Huddersfield Town from going into administration, then it is excellent news for the club.

As is the fact that Hoyle himself is willing to write off so much debt.

Indeed, it remains to be seen quite what key role Phil Rawlins will reportedly take up at the John Smith'S sT