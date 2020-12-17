Further headache for Sheffield Wednesday as update causes player uproar

Life at Sheffield Wednesday is far from rosy at the moment and further issues have struck the club this week with the Mirror revealing wages were not paid in full at the end of November.

The Owls are currently bottom of the Championship table and haven’t managed to kick on after the arrival of Tony Pulis, with them losing to Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

Indeed, they’re at risk of getting badly cut adrift at the moment and the mood around Hillsborough and amongst the playing staff is bound to have taken a further knock with this wage issue.

As per the report, the players are said to be fuming at the fact that they have not been paid in full for the month of November and it remains to be seen how this issue is resolved with financial scrutiny once again coming on the Owls.

The Verdict

It’s been a tough year for Wednesday and Tony Pulis will be under no illusions that he has a massive job on to try and stop them getting relegated from the Championship at the moment.

Morale appears to be low and they are well short of points compared to those above them, with the likes of Derby beginning to get it together.