Further financial details emerge as Watford player seals Vicarage Road exit

Watford have offloaded full-back Adam Masina to Udinese for a deal worth around €5m, according to an update from Watford Observer journalist Andrew French.

The Moroccan was a semi-regular player for the Hornets during his time at Vicarage Road – but only made 15 Premier League appearances last season during a campaign that was disrupted by the African Cup of Nations.

However, his lack of game time wasn’t just caused by his participation in the competition, with the 28-year-old spending much of the latter stages of his time at Vicarage Road on the bench as he fell behind Hassane Kamara in the pecking order.

Kamara was one of the club’s brighter performers during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign following his arrival from Nice – and that has made him the favourite to be Rob Edwards’ starter on the left-hand side.

Danny Rose may be an option for the former Forest Green Rovers manager during the upcoming season as well – but he was reportedly training with former side Tottenham Hotspur not so long ago and looks destined to leave the club before the summer window shuts.

Despite this, they have sanctioned a deal for Masina believed to be in the region of €5m, with confirmation of this move coming yesterday evening.

The Verdict:

This €5m could help to boost Edwards’ budget slightly and though they have a lack of depth in this area now with Rose also likely to be on his way out, a replacement can be recruited and this potential new arrival could help the Hornets’ boss to stamp his style on his squad.

Although the first-team squad have had pre-season to adapt to Edwards’ tactics and methods, a couple of new players who are already suited to his system could be useful to add a fresh voice and help existing squad members to adapt.

Valerien Ismael was smart to bring in Alex Mowatt at West Bromwich Albion last summer, though it remains to be seen if the Hornets’ manager moves for any of his old players with Kane Wilson and Nicky Cadden already joining new clubs.

In fairness, taking the step up from League Two to competing for Premier League football would have been quite a jump so perhaps Kane and Cadden’s moves elsewhere are a blessing in disguise.

One thing is for certain though, they now need a fresh face in the left-back area to provide Kamara with competition and ideally, a new addition needs to arrive before the start of the season to give him time to settle in.