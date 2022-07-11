Further financial details emerge as Norwich City close in on eight-figure deal for 23-year-old

Championship outfit Norwich City are set to pay an initial £9m fee for Sao Paulo attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal in 15 competitive appearances for the Brazilian side during the 2022 campaign thus far – but has impressed in his home nation in recent years and has attracted major interest from the Canaries who are determined to get a deal over the line.

He hasn’t been short of interest this summer with MLS club FC Dallas and Dean Smith’s side’s league rivals West Bromwich Albion also believed to have been interested in luring the 23-year-old away from his current club.

Quiz: The big Norwich City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year were Norwich City formed? 1902 1906 1910 1914

However, Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber has gone the extra mile to secure this agreement ahead of other teams, jetting out to South America to try and ensure the transfer remains on track.

As per the same report from the Mirror, Sara is due to fly to England this week and undertake a medical before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal to keep him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2027.

Paying £9m up front for his services, they could end up forking out a further £2.5m in add-ons if Smith’s side enjoy success in the second tier and cup competitions.

The Verdict:

That is quite a lot of money to spend on a player that hasn’t proved themselves in English football yet, so it will be interesting to see how Sara adapts to the challenge of playing in the English second tier.

In fairness, plenty of players have come from abroad and thrived at this level before, so it would be no real surprise if he comes in and proves to be integral in a potential promotion push for the Canaries during the 2022/23 campaign.

Emiliano Buendia didn’t exactly have the most glorious goalscoring contributions record prior to his move to Carrow Road – and they will be hoping their imminent addition can be just as successful as the Argentine was.

At 23, there’s every chance they could sell the Brazilian on for much more than the amount they will spend on him, so this is a risky move that could have high rewards.

Under a manager like Smith that has won promotion to the Premier League before though, they seem to be in capable hands and could potentially be successful with Sara if he lives up to expectations.