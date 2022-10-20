Further fallout emerges from Sheffield United v Blackpool flashpoint

The fallout from Sheffield United and Blackpool‘s post-match brawl on Saturday afternoon has continued, with both clubs charged for breaching rule E20.1 of the Football Associations rules, it has been confirmed.

Spectators inside Bramall Lane at the weekend were treated to an entertaining encounter on the pitch as the spoils were shared and six goals were scored, and the action continued following referee David Webb blowing the full-time whistle.

With Blackpool 3-2 up in the second half, they had both Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson sent off for second bookable offences, and then the Seasiders had to watch as Oliver Norwood fired in a 98th-minute equaliser against the nine-men Tangerines.

There was seemingly anger from some corners following the end of the match as sparks flew, and it ended up with Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham throwing Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery to the deck – a melee in which saw both players sent off.

Appeals during the week from both clubs to rescind the dismissals failed, triggering three-match bans for violent conduct, and the punishments do not end there.

Both United and Blackpool have been charged with failing to ‘ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour after the final whistle’, and they will now have until Friday to prove their response.

The Verdict

It’s no real surprise to see both clubs charges after what happened.

Whilst no actual punches were thrown in the melee, there was enough commotion for the FA to see fit to come up with the charges, and it’s very unlikely that if an appeal is launched that they will succeed.

However, it’s perhaps more of a surprise that Foderingham and Lavery’s red card’s did not get overturned considering there wasn’t any punches delivered or connection with the face.

Both clubs will now have to be without their players for two more matches, and they face potential further financial sanctions as well.