Birmingham City have confirmed that they will not appeal the charge against John Eustace after the 43-year-old was alleged to have used abusive/insulting language towards a match official during Saturday's defeat to Coventry City.

Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat against Coventry at the weekend, with Eustace in hot water with the officials and sent to the stands for the second-half of the game.

John Eustace charged after Birmingham loss at Coventry

A statement on Birmingham's website has confirmed that the club have accepted a charge against Eustace and won't appeal.

They write: "John Eustace has been charged by the FA following Blues' Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday 29 April.

"It is alleged that, during half-time of the fixture, his language was abusive and/or insulting towards a match official.

"There will be no appeal of the charge."

John Eustace fumes at Birmingham penalty incident

Birmingham had conceded in the third minute of the game to Josh Eccles' strike.

Viktor Gyokeres, then, all-but secured the points on 42 minutes, converting from the penalty spot after James Linnington ruled against Jordan James, ruling that the Blues midfielder had handled in the penalty area.

That decision had irked Eustace and, seemingly, led to his half-time offence.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Blues boss said: "The penalty decision which came just before half-time I thought was extremely harsh."

The defeat left Birmingham 17th in the Championship table, well clear of trouble at the foot of the table. Coventry, meanwhile, are fighting for the play-offs and sit fifth in the table heading into the final day of the season.

What next for Birmingham?

Focus at St Andrew's should've already drifted onto the summer, with Blues' Championship status secure for a number of weeks now.

They have one final game to play, though, which sees them welcome already-promoted Sheffield United to the Second City on Monday.

Blues can finish no lower than 17th in the final standings, whilst they are unlikely to rise much higher than 16th owing to their poor goal difference.