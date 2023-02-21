Further fallout emerges after Sheffield United flashpoint in Middlesbrough match

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has been charged by the FA over his actions when the Blades met Middlesbrough last week.

Not only was Heckingbottom sent off during the crucial Championship match in the 74th minute, he also criticised the officiating his side have received this season in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

As such, Heckingbottom has now been hit with a charge, with an FA statement released today reading: “Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom has been charged following their EFL Championship game against Middlesbrough.”

“It’s alleged that the manager’s behaviour was improper and/or violent in the 74th minute, and that it was also improper after he had been sent off.

“Paul Heckingbottom has until Thursday 23 February to respond.”

The charge comes as perhaps no surprise after what Heckingbottom said following the Middlesbrough defeat.

Clearly frustrated after the defeat and the officials decision to play the advantage but not award a free kick when Blades midfielder James McAtee was fouled, from which Middlesbrough scored a crucial goal on the counter, the Blades boss told Sky Sports: “It’s nothing to do with this game really,”

My frustrations have been building over the season and conversation with referees. We we are an honest team, we stay on us feet, we work hard, we’re aggressive, we’re honest.

“Yet in my conversations about James McAtee, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge continuously getting fouled, they continue to stay on their feet, they stay on their feet and and then we get double punishment because we don’t get the foul and the opposition don’t get the bookings.

“We see opponents go down, get the foul and our players get booked and me conversation with the referees are – I’m speaking to my assistant Stuart McCall, Jack Lester about about ‘gonna have to start telling the players to go down now’, it is costing us, evidence there, and this isn’t the first time. They’re my frustrations.”

The Blades boss added: “As an organisation, football, were rewarding people for going down and punishing people for staying on their feet and that’s a prime example of it.”

The Verdict

This was inevitable really.

His actions on the touchline were never going to go unpunished and following his comments criticising the officials, Heckingbottom must have known that a charge was coming his way this week.

Having said that, the decision that sparked it all off was the wrong one in my opinion.

James McAtee was fouled in the build up to the Boro goal whilst the referee was clearly still signalling that there was an advantage, therefore, play should have been stopped for a foul when he lost the ball.

As I said, I doubt this will bother Heckingbottom much as it is very likely he would have expected this charge following his comments.