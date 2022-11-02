Further fall-out emerges from Sheffield United v Blackpool flashpoint

The Battle of Bramall Lane part two has seen both Sheffield United and Blackpool handed financial punishments for their parts in the ordeal.

After admitting to the charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, both the Blades and the Seasiders have been fined by the Football Association.

It is Blackpool though who are worse off as their punishment, per the BBC, of £25,000 is double that of United’s, who have been ordered to pay £12,500.

The big weekend Sheffield United quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were Sheffield United founded? 1869 1879 1889 1899

The clash on October 15 between the two clubs descended into chaos in the second half with Blackpool 3-2 up in the match.

Both Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson were sent off late on for second bookable offences, before Rhian Brewster struck the post from the penalty spot in an attempt to level the match for United.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side eventually did get their equaliser in the 98th minute through Oliver Norwood, but tempers flared post-match as both sets of players were involved in pushing and shoving.

It led to Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham wrestling Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery to the floor, with both players being issued red cards by referee David Webb.

The Verdict

Many would say that it seems unfair that Blackpool have been charged double, but it appears that this is because of an accumulation of incidents from the past.

The incident itself only looked like mere handbags until Foderingham took Lavery to the ground UFC-style – whilst some would argue it wasn’t worthy of a red card still, David Webb and then a disciplinary panel thought otherwise.

Many believe though that Webb himself lost complete control of the match in the second half and that he was the reason as to why chaos ended up descending on Bramall Lane a number of weeks ago.

Whilst it wasn’t as incident-packed as the original Battle of Bramall Lane involving West Brom in 2002, but it was still enough for punishment.