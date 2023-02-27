Further fall-out emerges from Sheffield United flashpoint in Wrexham FA Cup clash

Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp has been hit with a fine after his comments about the match official following the Blades’ FA Cup win over Wrexham earlier this month.

The experienced striker scored the Blades’ crucial second goal in the 3-1 success deep into stoppage time, to seal a hard-fought win against the National League side in the replay, after an entertaining draw between the sides in Wales.

Despite progressing to the next round, Sharp was not happy with the standard of the referee, as he accused Leigh Doughty of ‘helping’ Wrexham.

Now, it has been confirmed by the BBC that the FA have fined Sharp £2,500 for his reaction due to improper conduct that did ‘imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee’, which the player admitted.

That means the 37-year-old will face no further punishment, such as a ban, although that was highly unlikely from the outset.

After missing a few games through injury, Sharp returned as a late substitute in the win over Watford on Saturday and he will be pushing to start against Tottenham later this week as Paul Heckingbottom’s side look to book a place in the last eight of the FA Cup.

The verdict

Sharp will have known that he was going to face action for his comments after the game because he wasn’t happy with the official and you can’t say what he said in terms of questioning the integrity of the ref.

So, this was inevitable but it’s obviously not a big fine in the grand scheme of things and the issue is now closed.

For Sharp, attention is back on the FA Cup this weekend and he will want to play a part in what is an exciting fixture against Spurs.

