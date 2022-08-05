Further fall-out emerges from Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United clash

Nottingham Forest have been charged by the FA for their fans behaviour following their play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United earlier this year.

It was a memorable game at the City Ground, with Steve Cooper’s side eventually progressing to the final, which they would win, on penalties after the Blades had won on the night to force extra time.

However, the victory was overshadowed by a Forest fan attacking Billy Sharp, with that supporter one of many who ran on the pitch at the end of the game.

And, reporter Andy Giddings has confirmed that the East Midlands outfit have been punished by the FA.

“Nottingham Forest has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20. It is alleged that #NFFC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has denied a charge of assault by beating from an incident with a Forest fan in the aftermath of the same game.

The verdict

This was certainly a fiery game, which was understandable give what was at stake, but certain people crossed the line with what was acceptable and thankfully justice has been served for the fan who attacked Sharp.

As the home team, Forest were always going to be charged and it’s something that they will obviously accept.

Of course, the focus for both clubs is now on their respective leagues but what happened that night is sure to add some spice to the next time the two meet.

