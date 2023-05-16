Nottingham Forest have been fined £50,000 after the pitch invasion that followed their play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield United last year.

What happened in the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United game?

The two sides met in the semi-final, with Forest picking up a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane ahead of the second leg at the City Ground.

Despite holding the advantage, Paul Heckingbottom’s side would win on the night, taking the game to extra-time and ultimately penalties. Morgan Gibbs-White, who now actually plays for Forest, missed the decisive kick for Sheffield United, prompting wild scenes in the home end.

As fans invaded the pitch, Blades skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a Forest fan, who was later jailed.

And, in a fresh update, the BBC confirmed today that Forest have been punished as a club, as they were hit with a £50,000 fine, although 50% of that fine is suspended.

“Nottingham Forest have been fined £50,000 for a pitch invasion following their Championship play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United last season.

“The Football Association had charged Forest with failing to ensure their supporters "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" and refrained from using "threatening or violent behaviour" while invading the pitch. Forest partially admitted the charge, with half of the fine being suspended provided there are no further breaches of FA rule E20.”

With Heckingbottom’s side having won promotion, Forest and Sheffield United could meet again next season, providing the Reds stay in the Premier League. They are currently three points above the drop zone with two games left to play.

Forest punishment deserved

We all like to see great scenes when a club books their place at Wembley, but we know that you can’t run on the pitch, and the line was obviously crossed with what happened to Sharp, with the individual rightly getting punished.

So, the club aren’t going to moan about this fine, and in a way it’s good that it’s finally over considering that this game was played a year ago, and it’s still dragged on all that time.

Of course, the events of that night have added a bit more needle to the fixture, and there will be a lot more spice in the game if the two meet in the Premier League next season.