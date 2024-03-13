Highlights West Brom charged by FA for fan misconduct during Wolves defeat, leading to 40 minute halt in play.

West Brom have been charged with misconduct by the FA following the scenes that saw their FA Cup defeat to Wolves halted for around 40 minutes.

Crowd issues in Wolves’ win at West Brom

There was a lot of hype and excitement in the build-up to the fixture, as it was the first time in over a decade that the Black Country derby was to be played in front of fans.

An electric atmosphere greeted the teams at kick-off and the intensity of the derby was on show throughout from both sets of supporters.

However, it became an issue just after Matheus Cunha had pur Gary O'Neil's men two goals up, with some away fans believed to have been celebrating in the home end.

That prompted a section of Albion fans to go across the pitch, and a few more issues followed in different parts of the ground.

As a result, both sets of players left the pitch, and they didn’t return for around 40 minutes, with Wanderers going on to progress comfortably, as they won at The Hawthorns for the first time since the 90s.

West Brom hit by FA charge

The crowd disturbances became a key talking point for many after the game, and the FA confirmed they would be looking into the incidents.

And, in a fresh development from that, they have announced that Albion have been charged for the issues after the second goal, as well as for objects being thrown towards Wolves’ Tommy Doyle when he was taking corners.

“It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don't behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative way.

“It's also alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters refrain from throwing missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch.”

The Championship side now have a week to respond to the charges.

West Brom’s promotion push

This was a bad day for West Brom, as they were beaten by their bitter rivals and the behaviour by some of the home fans that day was embarrassing.

A charge was always on the cards for Albion, and you would expect the club to take whatever punishment comes their way.

The Black Country derby is a fierce one, and you don’t want to take away the edge to the game, but ultimately a section of Albion fans did overstep the mark.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in terms of what the FA decide to do to the club, as it was not a good look at all.

On the pitch, things are looking good for Carlos Corberan’s side, as they currently sit fifth in the table, with promotion a real possibility given the way they’re playing under the Spaniard.

The takeover by Shilen Patel has increased the optimism around the club, and all connected to Albion believe that they can return to the Premier League this season. Of course, that would bring another two derby games against Wolves, which would be exciting for both sets of fans.