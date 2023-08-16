Highlights Luis Sinisterra's future at Leeds United is uncertain as he is training away from the group, indicating a potential move to another club.

Luis Sinisterra faces uncertain Leeds future

The 24-year-old only joined the Whites from Feyenoord last year, and he enjoyed a mixed first year in English football. The winger was very impressive when fit, as he scored five goals in 19 games, but he ultimately missed big chunks of the campaign as Leeds were relegated.

Given his natural ability, there were always going to be doubts about the future of the Colombia international, and that came to a head over the weekend as Sinisterra missed the defeat at Birmingham even though he was fit to play.

Boss Daniel Farke didn’t elaborate on his absence at the time, but the German has since confirmed that Sinisterra is training away from the group, indicating a move is on the cards.

Journalist Phil Hay later indicated there is a ‘legal issue’ in regard to a release clause in Sinisterra’s contract, with many of the squad having clauses as part of their deals following relegation.

So, it remains to be seen how it plays out, but Farke is not preparing for Friday’s game against West Brom with the star winger.

Nice & Feyenoord interested in Luis Sinisterra

It was apparent last week that Feyenoord were keen on bringing Sinisterra back to De Kuip, in a move that would surely appeal to the player. He has spoken of how he enjoyed his time with the club, and they will be able to offer Champions League football after winning the Eredivisie last season.

However, another offer could be forthcoming, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:50) confirmed that Nice are keen on taking the player to Ligue 1.

Will Leeds United sell Luis Sinisterra?

It would seem highly likely that Sinisterra has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Elland Road, which has, to the frustration of many Leeds fans, been the case with a host of players in the squad.

If that is the case, then there’s nothing the Yorkshire club can do. If a club triggers that clause, then the player is free to talk to them and could move on.

Yet, Farke has suggested that the release clauses are expiring, which would obviously change the dynamics significantly. So, this is one the fans will wait to see how it plays out, but the fact Sinisterra is training away from the group implies that he has his heart set on a move away.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It’s been a chaotic summer for Leeds, and the reality is that the board are paying the price for the previous regime and their decisions to give contracts with release clauses.

That has allowed many players, who could have been important this season, to leave on loan, which hasn’t brought in the money they would’ve wanted. As a result, there has been uncertainty about what Farke can spend, and they have been waiting to see who would go.

Pleasingly, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel, with Farke predicting a better week after West Brom, as he knows the clauses expire and the club will be making progress on their own targets.

But, it’s been a nightmare start for the ex-Norwich City chief at Elland Road, and he deserves credit for the way he has acted, and he has made it clear no player is bigger than the club.

It will be very interesting to see how the Leeds squad looks come September 1, when the supporters will judge what has been a whirlwind start for the 49ers.