The Championship play-off final will be played a week later than currently scheduled if Coventry City contest the final, as well as beating Manchester United in the FA Cup next month.

Coventry City reach FA Cup semi-final

It’s turning out to be a brilliant season once again for the Sky Blues, and the undoubted high point so far came on Saturday as Mark Robins’ side produced an amazing comeback to beat Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-final.

An Ellis Simms goal looked to have booked Coventry a place in the semi-final, but two quickfire goals put Wanderers ahead going into stoppage time.

Yet, the visitors would incredibly go through, as Simms equalised in the 97th minute, before Haji Wright scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the game to send Coventry to Wembley.

So, all Coventry eyes were on the draw yesterday, and Robins’ men were picked to face Manchester United at the national stadium, with the tie to be played on the weekend of April 20.

Coventry City’s play-off push

Whilst that promises to be a great day for the Midlands outfit, the immediate concern for Robins and the team is the Championship, with the Sky Blues firmly in the mix for another top six finish.

As it stands, Coventry are sitting in 8th position, four points away from Norwich City who occupy the final play-off place, but they do have a game in hand.

Championship play-off final to be moved

Therefore, it promises to be an exciting end to the season, but a potential fixture headache has emerged, if Coventry do manage to reach both the play-off final and the FA Cup final.

That’s because the two games are scheduled to be played at the same weekend, so something was going to have to change if the Sky Blues are to play in both.

And, the Daily Mail has revealed that it’s the play-off final which will be switched, with plans in place to push it back a week to June 2.

“The Championship play-off final will be put back seven days to Sunday 2 June if Coventry City qualify for the most lucrative game in football as well as reaching the FA Cup final.

“Coventry’s remarkable FA Cup run and good league form have created potential logistical problems for the EFL, as both finals are scheduled for the same weekend on 25 and 26 May respectively.

“To compound matters, Wembley is also due to stage the Champions League final on 1 June so the EFL have booked the national stadium for the following day as a reserve date for the Championship play-off final. The EFL will only put the Championship play-off final back a week if Coventry are definitely involved, having already reached the FA Cup final so the decision will be made late and potentially cause disruption for their opponents.”

Obviously, Coventry will be desperately hoping that this situation comes to fruition, and they will fancy their chances of pulling off another upset when they take on the Red Devils.

Next up though, Robins’ will take on former club Huddersfield Town after the international break.