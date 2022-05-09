Further developments at Derby County as Kirchner aims to close out deal and Ashley lurks

The Derby County takeover saga continues with Mike Ashley now upping his efforts to try and buy the club ahead of Chris Kirchner, who himself has been given extra time to try and seal a deal.

It had looked as though Kirchner was going to be taking over at the Rams but, as we’ve seen so many times before with the club’s situation in recent years, things have proven far from straightforward.

His initial period of exclusivity to close out a deal has expired, but Alan Nixon reports that administrators Quantuma have granted him an extension to try and get something over the line.

Kirchner, though, is yet to reach an agreement to buy the stadium, despite having an offer for the club accepted, and that is where Ashley comes in.

Again, as per Nixon, the ex-Newcastle owner is aiming to potentially make a lower bid to buy the club and then reach an agreement with Mel Morris to buy Pride Park.

The Verdict

It looks like we now have a battle on between two parties for the club.

Kirchner would appear to still be in control of the situation as he has been given time by Quantuma until next weekend to finalise an agreement.

With Ashley lurking, though, time is off the essence if Kirchner wants to take control of the club, and the stadium remains the sticking point.

Quiz: Which club did Derby County sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 GIORGI KINKLADZE AJAX PSV