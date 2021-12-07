Further development shared on West Brom man who is attracting Premier League transfer interest

Sam Johnstone is expected to stay at West Brom for the rest of the season, despite reports linking him with a Premier League move in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been excellent for Albion since joining a few years ago, and he was one of few to emerge from the previous campaign, when the Baggies were relegated from the top-flight, with any credit.

Even though he impressed enough to earn a call-up to the England squad, there were no takers for Johnstone in the summer.

As a result, he has been number one for Albion under Valerien Ismael this season. However, with his contract expiring in the summer, the upcoming window is the last chance for the Championship side to get a fee for the stopper if he doesn’t agree a new contract.

Therefore, clubs may hope to sign the keeper for a bargain fee in the New Year, with Newcastle known to be keen.

But, reporter Joseph Masi told the Baggies Broadcast that Johnstone is expected to finish the season at West Brom before making a decision on his future.

“I would say the odds are very, very low (for a move). So the situation with Johnstone obviously is that if he becomes a free agent, he will basically get a massive signing-on fee.

“I think Johnstone could definitely leave in January if something unbelievable emerges, and of course, he’ll take it – but I thoroughly, thoroughly expect him to see out the season with Albion and assess his options in the summer.”

The verdict

In truth, this wouldn’t be too much of a surprise because, as Masi points out, it’s probably going to benefit Johnstone financially if he waits until the summer.

As well as that, you would expect more options to be open to the player in the summer because that’s generally when more business is done.

From Albion’s perspective, that wouldn’t be too bad either, as they will be getting a top quality keeper to help them in their promotion push, whilst the chances of him staying increase if the side go up.

