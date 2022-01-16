Further development shared in Sheffield United’s transfer pursuit of 33-y/o

Sheffield United are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Frank Fielding as they look to bring in a new keeper.

Sheff U. Proverbial advanced talks with keeper Frank Fielding. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2022

It’s been widely reported that Robin Olsen has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa, with the Blades seemingly ready to cancel his season-long loan with Roma in order to allow the Swedish international to join the Premier League side.

However, that deal seems dependent on the Yorkshire side securing a replacement and it was reported today that Stoke City’s Fielding is a target.

And, journalist Alan Nixon has since confirmed that the Blades are down the line with a potential deal for the 33-year-old, who would provide further competition for current number one Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood.

Fielding is currently at Stoke City, although he wouldn’t command a fee to join the Blades as he only signed a short-term contract upon signing for the Potters in December after an injury to Joe Bursik forced Michael O’Neill into the market.

Despite that, Fielding has struggled to make the matchday squad for Stoke in recent games.

The verdict

If Olsen is to leave, which seems inevitable now, then the Blades simply have to get a replacement signed and Fielding would fit the bill in the sense that he’s available, cheap and proven at this level.

Some would argue that Paul Heckingbottom should be backed to go and get a proper number one, but the club clearly have faith in Foderingham, who has done well since coming into the XI.

So, Fielding is an experienced backup and could do a job if called upon, even if it’s not the most exciting signing.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.