Further development shared in potential Derby County takeover

There is still ‘work to do’ in any takeover of Derby County, with the administrators contacting interested parties as they look to receive final bids for the club.

A potential sale of the Rams has been extremely complicated, as there have been many problems that have arisen over the past few months, from issues with potential buyers and the well-documented legal action involving Wycombe and Middlesbrough.

The latter has been cleared now, which was seen as key to allowing a takeover to happen. However, reporter Alan Nixon has provided a fresh update on the situation, as he revealed further agreements are needed.

“Derby. Admins have sent letter to interested parties for final bids. Decision soon. Key point will be need for a non refundable deposit…probably 5m short between now and end of July. Work to do in this one yet.”

It’s no secret that there are several parties keen on doing a deal for the Championship side, who are battling to stay in the division.

Wayne Rooney’s men beat Peterborough United 1-0 yesterday and are five points from safety.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

This shows that plenty of work is going on behind the scenes, and you’d expect that to be the case because a major hurdle has been overcome in recent weeks.

Clearly though, this is still a difficult deal to do, so you can be sure that no Derby fans will be getting carried away until everything is totally confirmed.

So, hopefully more progress can be made in the coming weeks as this has dragged on for far too long already.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.