Joshua Friedman’s offer for Charlton Athletic has been accepted by owner Thomas Sandgaard, although he remains in talks with other parties over a potential sale.

When will the Charlton takeover happen?

It’s no secret that the League One outfit are on the market, but, much to the frustration of the fans, no takeover has happened yet, with Sandgaard remaining in charge.

However, it appears progress has been made with Friedman, a US billionaire, who is looking to lead a consortium to buy the Londoners.

That’s after reporter Richard Cawley confirmed a fresh offer has been submitted to Sandgaard, who is happy with the terms.

“Joshua Friedman offer for Charlton has been accepted, subject to contract. Led to believe Thomas Sandgaard and his associates continue to talk with other parties including senior figures at MSD finance group, American businessman Marc Spiegel and Armenian businessman Roman Gevorkyan.

“Essentially if the paperwork can get done in time then the plan is that Charlton would be under new ownership by the very early part of June - in time (pretty much) for the opening of the transfer window.”

Boss Dean Holden will be hoping that the takeover happens swiftly, as he looks to build on his promising start to life at The Valley. The former Bristol City coach steered the club clear of any relegation trouble after his appointment, but he will be expecting a busy summer as he looks to reshape the squad.

Charlton fans will be hoping for quick outcome

The fact a bid has now been accepted is a step forward, although Sandgaard remaining in talks with other parties shows that he is looking to get a bidding war going, as he seeks the biggest price possible. At least with the offer accepted, other parties know the figures they need to reach, and it should hopefully speed up the process.

But, despite that, you still get the feeling this is one that could drag on, and the reality is that Charlton fans will be fed up with reading about the takeover and nothing actually happening.

Ultimately, Sandgaard leaving Charlton would be the right move, and ideally it will happen in time to allow Holden to work in the transfer market, otherwise the Addicks are going to be playing catch-up going into next season. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and whether the rival parties make a similar offer to Sandgaard.