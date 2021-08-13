Further development shared in Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of Reading player

There are three clubs looking to do a deal for Reading’s Josh Laurent before the transfer deadline, although Nottingham Forest are the only side to make an offer for the player.

The 26-year-old joined the Royals ahead of the previous campaign and he enjoyed an excellent first year at the Madejski Stadium.

That form, combined with Reading’s off-field issues, means there has been speculation that Laurent could move on in the summer, with Forest known to be admirers of the midfielder.

However, the Reading Chronicle have provided a further update on his situation today, revealing that Forest are joined by two other unnamed clubs in trying to sign the ex-Shrewsbury man, although the Reds are the only team to make a bid so far.

Crucially for Royals fans, the report states the Berkshire outfit are adamant that Laurent will not leave this month.

Veljko Paunovic has endured a tough summer when it comes to reshaping the squad, with EFL restrictions preventing new additions coming through the door earlier in the summer.

The verdict

Reading must do all they can to keep hold of Laurent because he was a crucial player for them last season and he brings a lot to the team in the middle of the park.

Given his influence, it’s a worry for the Royals that there is serious interest in him and even though they do not want to sell, we all know that a big offer could change that stance.

The focus for Paunovic has to be on bringing in new players and it’s going to be a busy end to the window for the club.

