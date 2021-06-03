Further development shared in Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of midfielder

Nottingham Forest will not be signing Filip Krovinovic this summer, with Torino the latest club to show an interest in the player.

The midfielder joined the Reds on loan in January this year, enjoying a decent end to the season under the guidance of Chris Hughton. Whilst Krovinovic only managed one goal and two assists in 19 games, his ability on the ball was clear to see.

Therefore, reports have emerged in recent weeks suggesting a return to the City Ground, on another loan from Benfica, could be on the cards.

However, Portuguese outlet Record have revealed today that Forest will not be signing the playmaker. They state that the Lisbon giants are only looking for a permanent deal to ship the Croatian out, as they explained how Torino have joined the race for Krovinovic.

With doubts about whether James Garner will return for another loan stint after a successful spell from Manchester United, it’s fair to say that midfield reinforcements will be on Hughton’s radar in the coming days and weeks.

The verdict

This is a blow for Forest as Krovinovic was reasonably impressive for the second half of the season and he has shown in the past that he can be a good Championship player.

But, the deal has to suit all parties and it would always be tough for Forest to compete with top-flight clubs like Torino.

So, if this transfer isn’t going to happen, it’s important that Forest move on quickly as they need to bring in at least one midfielder during what should be a busy and exciting summer window.

