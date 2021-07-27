Further development shared in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Derby County man

Nottingham Forest have had another bid for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan turned down.

Forest. New and improved bid for Lee Buchanan. Derby said no. Latest package definitely better … but not yet enough. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 27, 2021

It was revealed last week that the Reds were plotting the bold transfer move for the left-back from their bitter rivals, although their initial offer was said to have fallen short of what the Rams wanted.

Despite Wayne Rooney insisting that he wouldn’t sell any of his players, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Forest have gone back in with an improved offer for the 20-year-old – which was turned down.

Chris Hughton is desperate to bring in a new left-back ahead of the new season and the East Midlands outfit have been linked with a host of players in that position.

It appears that Buchanan is a leading target for Forest, even if a deal is not going to be straightforward. As well as Derby’s reluctance to sell to their bitter rivals, Scottish giants Celtic are thought to be keeping tabs on the player.

The verdict

This shows that Forest’s interest in Buchanan is genuine and they clearly want to make this transfer happen, no matter how tough it will be.

Ultimately though, it’s all going to come down to the numbers involved and Forest need to stump up the cash required to make their neighbours cash in on one of their most exciting players.

The update here suggests another bid may be on the cards and it will be very interesting to see how this one plays out in the coming days and weeks.

