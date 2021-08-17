Further development shared in Leeds United’s pursuit of EFL man

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Lewis O’Brien, with a deal worth an initial £7m expected to be enough to convince Huddersfield to sell.

It’s no secret that the Whites have identified the influential Terriers man as someone they want to bring in, with reports over the past month claiming the clubs have been in talks over the move.

And, it appears there finally could be a breakthrough in talks, with the Telegraph revealing that an agreement is now close.

“Leeds United are edging closer to a deal with Huddersfield for Lewis O’Brien, with hopes of a package worth £7million plus add-ons can be agreed.”

The 22-year-old has missed the first few games of the season for the Championship side after testing positive for Covid-19 and he has been sorely missed, with Carlos Corberan’s side failing to win their first two league fixtures, which included a 5-1 hammering against Fulham last time out.

O’Brien is expected to be available for Huddersfield as they play Preston North End at home this evening.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Leeds United appearances?

1 of 25 Did Bradley Johnson feature in more or less than 100 games? More Less

The verdict

Firstly, you’d have to say that O’Brien would be a great fit for Leeds because his energy makes him the sort of midfielder that Marcelo Bielsa wants.

As well as that, he has quality on the ball and when you consider his age, there should still be plenty of room for improvement.

From Huddersfield’s perspective, losing him would be a blow and an initial £7m fee doesn’t seem like an incredible deal when you see the fees that other players have commanded in the window. Either way, that money needs to be reinvested in the team quickly if this move happens, as Corberan is lacking quality in key areas.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.