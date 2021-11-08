Further development shared in Derby County’s battle to avoid points deduction

Derby County’s appeal over their 12-point deduction for entering administration has been adjourned, whilst it could be dropped.

Derby update: appeal over the -12 point deduction for entering administration has been adjourned. Genuine chance the appeal may be dropped altogether, with talks continuing between the EFL and #dcfc administrators. Re: club sale, 3-4 parties are in talks — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) November 8, 2021

The Rams were handed the points penalty automatically after they went into administration back in September. Normally, such a decision can’t be challenged, but Derby believed the impact of Covid-19 on their financial situation was out of their hands.

So, the appeal was launched and it had been expected that a decision would be reached in the coming days. However, in a potential twist, Telegraph reporter John Percy has now confirmed that no announcement is imminent, with further discussions taking place.

“Appeal over the -12 point deduction for entering administration has been adjourned. Genuine chance the appeal may be dropped altogether, with talks continuing between the EFL and #dcfc administrators.”

The situation with the East Midlands outfit is complicated by the fact they are also facing another points deduction for breaching financial rules, which could see the club have up to nine points knocked off.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently bottom of the Championship and nine points from safety.

The verdict

This is an interesting update and you would expect further developments to come out tomorrow on how exactly Derby will be impacted.

You would expect it’s linked to the other appeal and the Rams will just want to know where they stand, as it’s not helping Rooney, the players or anyone with all the uncertainty about what may happen.

It’s about getting that clarity and with the EFL and Derby in talks, you would hope that an announcement can come quickly.

