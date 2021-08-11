Further development shared in Arsenal’s transfer pursuit of Sheffield United man

Sheffield United have yet to receive an improved offer from Arsenal for Aaron Ramsdale despite reports claiming a deal was close.

It had been claimed that the Gunners had finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the 23-year-old keeper, after it emerged they had agreed a deal with the Blades that could be worth up to £30m for Ramsdale.

However, journalist Andy Giddings has cooled talk that a move is close, revealing that the Championship side are adamant no new offer has been forthcoming for the stopper.

“Understand Sheffield United have received ‘no fresh bid’ from Arsenal for GK Aaron Ramsdale. All previous bids have been rejected. And on and on…”

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in a keeper to compete with Bernd Leno after Mat Ryan left the club, with Ramsdale seemingly a top target for the Londoners.

Even though there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the England youth international, Ramsdale did play for the Yorkshire outfit as they lost to Birmingham City on the opening day of the Championship season over the weekend.

The verdict

This is clearly a very contrasting update from today’s initial reports and you can’t imagine that Sheffield United or Arsenal fans are happy to see that this saga is seemingly going to play out.

Ultimately, Arsenal will know the Blades demands by now and they need to either pay up or move on because this constant talk isn’t helping anyone.

But, these things don’t go to plan and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this runs and runs closer to the deadline.

