Further development shared as West Brom continue search for new manager

David Wagner is a contender for the vacant managerial role at West Brom as the club step up their search for Sam Allardyce’s successor.

Albion have been on the lookout for a new boss as they prepare for life back in the Championship, with a host of names linked with the vacancy in recent weeks.

Wagner, who has won promotion from this level with Huddersfield in the past, has been a contender in the past, but he has emerged as a clear frontrunner with the bookmakers this evening.

And, there could be something to it, with reporter Alan Nixon confirming that the German has ‘a chance’ of landing the role when he was quizzed on the latest by a fan on Twitter.

The update states that the fact the ex-Schalke boss is out of work, which means compensation isn’t required, is a factor that’s important to the Albion hierarchy.

If the move does happen, Wagner will be gearing up for a busy pre-season as he may have to contend with key players, such as Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone, departing.

The verdict

This would be a smart appointment for Albion because Wagner is someone who is available to take over and he has proven himself at this level in the past, by playing attractive football too.

Of course, his most recent spell with Schalke would be a concern but the German giants have had major problems for some time, which is evident by their relegation after Wagner’s dismissal.

For Albion fans, they will just want this cleared up because it has dragged on for some time and plans need to be put in place for next season.

