Further development shared as Sheffield Wednesday ponder move for free agent

Ravel Morrison was not training with Sheffield Wednesday today, indicating that he may not earn a contract with the Championship strugglers.

It was reported last week that the former Manchester United man had joined up with Darren Moore’s side as he looks to impress to secure a deal at Hillsborough.

And, speaking over the weekend, Moore indicated that a decision would be made in the coming days as to whether the midfielder would be staying.

Whilst no announcement has come out from the club, Yorkshire Live have confirmed that Morrison was not training with the rest of the squad today, which they say is ‘casting fresh doubt’ over if he will be given a deal.

Of course, that doesn’t mean a deal can’t happen, as Morrison is a free agent, so there’s no rush to force this deal through quickly.

The update also states that it could become clearer whether Morrison has a future at Hillsborough tomorrow, when the U23 side are due to play Sheffield United, so it will be interesting to see if he is involved.

The verdict

Having spent around a week with the Owls, Moore and his staff will have a good idea of whether they want to sign Morrison or not, and a decision needs to be made.

Ultimately, you will have to trust their judgement, as they know whether he is fit enough to make an impact, or if he will fit into their plans.

If an announcement doesn’t come out one way or another in the next day, we will get a good idea from the teamsheet for that development fixture.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.