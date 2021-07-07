Further development shared as Middlesbrough plot ambitious move for South American talent

Middlesbrough are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to do a deal for Banfield’s Martin Payero.

It had been surprisingly claimed last week that the Teesside outfit had agreed to pay over £5m to land the 22-year-old, who has been selected to represent Argentina at the Olympics this summer.

Bringing in a central midfielder is sure to be a priority for Neil Warnock this summer, particularly after George Saville’s departure, and Football Insider have now stated that a move for Payero is at an ‘advanced’ stage.

They say that discussions between the clubs over the transfer have progressed well, with the Championship side now ‘closing in’ on the signing.

Whilst Payero has been called up for the Olympics, he is yet to play for the Argentinian national team, although it’s obviously extremely tough to break into the side that are preparing for a Copa America final this weekend.

Should the Banfield man move to the Riverside he would probably miss the start of the season, as Boro’s opening game of the campaign comes a day after the final is due to be played in Tokyo.

The verdict

This is going to excite Boro fans because Payero is someone who appears to be a talented, young midfielder that would add a lot to the team.

Of course, it can be tough for players to adapt to the Championship but Boro have a good history with South American players and the supporters will hope Payero can become the latest to arrive on Teesside.

This update suggests a deal is very much on and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.