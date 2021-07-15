Further development shared as Leeds United man attracts Championship attention

Bournemouth are interested in Leeds United’s Leif Davis, however they do face competition for the talented youngster.

The full-back is highly-rated by staff at Elland Road but he has understandably found game time hard to come by for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who finished in the top half of the Premier League last season.

Therefore, in order to get regular football, a loan move could be on the cards and it had been reported that the Cherries were in ‘advanced talks’ to bring the 21-year-old in.

And, whilst there interest is genuine, BBC reporter Adam Pope revealed that things aren’t as far down the line as has been suggested, with other clubs also monitoring Davis’ situation.

“Colleagues say Bournemouth retain interest in Leeds United defender Leif Davis. However, not the only club asking about him. No decision on Davis yet nor any form of deal completed.”

The attack-minded full-back has played 14 games for the Whites since joining from Morecambe in 2018, with two of those coming in the top-flight last season – against Manchester United and Manchester City.

The verdict

Davis is a very exciting player but he needs to be playing football week in, week out now, so a loan move would be ideal for him to continue his development.

It’s no surprise to see Bournemouth are keen because the youngster should suit the attacking approach that Scott Parker will want. But, it’s also no surprise to see there are others interested too.

Ultimately, it’s going to be down to Leeds and Davis to make a decision and you would imagine this is one that could get sorted quickly, ensuring the player has pre-season to settle into his new surroundings.

