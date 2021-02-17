Further development shared as Bournemouth continue search for new boss

Thierry Henry has not been offered the vacant Bournemouth managerial job, although he is on the club’s final shortlist along with David Wagner.

🍒 #AFCB manager update: I understand that Thierry Henry is on a final shortlist, which also includes David Wagner. #AFCB are keen to talk to Henry, but would require permission from his current employers, MLS side Montreal. Reports that he’s been offered the job premature. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 17, 2021

The Cherries have been on the lookout for a new boss since sacking Jason Tindall earlier this month, and a host of names have been linked with the role in that time.

And, it appeared a decision was imminent this afternoon, when the Mirror revealed that Bournemouth were ‘ready to name’ Henry as Tindall’s successor.

However, the Athletic reporter Kris Temple has played down talk the Arsenal legend is set to be announced, as he gave an update on the situation which claims Wagner is still firmly in the running.

“I understand that Thierry Henry is on a final shortlist, which also includes David Wagner. Bournemouth are keen to talk to Henry, but would require permission from his current employers, MLS side Montreal.

“Reports that he’s been offered the job premature.”

Jonathan Woodgate is leading the team on an interim basis, with the former England defender in the dugout as the south coast side host Rotherham in the Championship tonight.

The verdict

This update suggests there’s still work to be done before a new boss is named, but Henry is clearly someone that the Cherries hierarchy rate.

With Wagner having won promotion from the Championship with Huddersfield, combined with the fact he’s out of work, it’s no surprise to see he is a genuine candidate as well.

Ultimately, progress seems to have been made by the club, and it will be interesting to see who does land the job.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.