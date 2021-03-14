Further development shared as Birmingham City poised to make significant decision

Birmingham City are set to sack Aitor Karanka in the next 24 hours, and they hope to have his replacement named for Wednesday’s clash against Reading.

So, Aitor Karanka’s departure from #bcfc will likely be confirmed tomorrow. Appears to have been decided late last night. Club hope to have a new head coach in position in time for Wednesday’s game at home to Reading. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) March 14, 2021

Rumours have spread today suggesting that the Spaniard would depart, with the 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City seeming to be the final draw for Karanka.

And, providing an update on Twitter, BBC WM reporter Richard Wilford confirmed that it’s a matter of time before the ex-Middlesbrough man departs, whilst he also revealed that the successor is going to be lined up.

“So, Aitor Karanka’s departure from #bcfc will likely be confirmed tomorrow. Appears to have been decided late last night. Club hope to have a new head coach in position in time for Wednesday’s game at home to Reading.”

Whoever does take over will be inheriting a club in a very difficult position. The heavy defeat over the weekend has left Blues just three points above the relegation zone, but 22nd placed Rotherham have four games in hand in the battle to survive.

Blues face Reading before a weekend trip to Watford prior to the international break.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Matthew Upson Right Left

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see Birmingham’s hierarchy are looking to move Karanka on, and he can’t have any complaints.

This season has been a disaster so far, with performances a real concern. The loss on Saturday was another low point, and it’s clear this situation is an urgent one.

Most fans will support this decision, however they’re unlikely to trust those making the decisions to get this one right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.