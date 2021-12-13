Further development shared ahead of QPR’s clash with Swansea City this weekend

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has admitted that Saturday’s game against Swansea City is likely to be called off.

The R’s were meant to be in action against Sheffield United this evening, but with up to ten players in the Londoners camp having tested positive for Covid-19, the fixture was postponed.

However, that’s set to have a knock on effect, as, speaking to TalkSport, as quoted by West London Sport, Warburton said the weekend game was ‘highly doubtful’ as he explained the situation for the R’s.

“We had our round of testing and were preparing for our trip to Sheffield. We had four people come down positive with Covid and we’ve had two more overnight displaying symptoms.

“We have some unvaccinated players who have come into close contact as well. I’ve now got 10 isolating. That’s a very difficult situation.”

If that does prove to be the case, QPR’s next game is likely to be against Bournemouth at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, which is scheduled to be played two weeks tonight.

It would also mean that they have two games in hand on most of their promotion rivals.

The verdict

This is a shame for QPR, Swansea and all the fans who would’ve been looking forward to the game but ultimately it’s all about player safety.

We’re starting to see Covid-19 having an impact on the fixture list up and down the country and it’s something we will have to get used too.

So, hopefully there will be good news from the players perspective in that they make full recoveries, and it seems likely that an announcement will be made in the coming days confirming this postponement.

